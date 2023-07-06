North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.25pm last night (July 5) after reports of a fire in Shipton Road, Rawcliffe.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb, Huntington, York and Easingwold responded to a fire on the second floor of a derelict building.

"The premises sustained 80 per cent fire damage to the second floor and smoke damage throughout.

"The cause is believed deliberate and under investigation by the police. Crews used 2 hose reel jets, 10 breathing apparatus, 1 Aerial ladder platform, spreaders, cutters, door enforcer, small tools and lighting at the incident."