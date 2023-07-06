North Yorkshire Police say it's an example of how they can work with the community in the city to tackle the problem.

A police spokesman said: "This week is anti-social awareness week and teams across the district are out in force spreading the message that if you see something, say something.

"You can report anti-social behaviour via 101, or do it online via the North Yorkshire Police website."

Back in summer 2020 police became aware of an increase in ASB in Little Knavesmire in York.

A spokesman said: "We increased patrols and the situation improved, but further incidents were occurring in 2021.

"To help us understand what was happening, we carried out door-to-door and online surveys, and spoke to other agencies who could provide information. We established that the victims were not being targeted for who they were, but because of where they lived, with reports focusing on specific locations.

"Our Force Control Room ‘geofenced’ the area, so calls linked to it were given priority attendance. Signs were put up with QR codes outlining the dangers of using alcohol and drugs. We supported ‘test purchasing’ of alcohol at local shops. And we created a hard-hitting video with local students, published on social media, to show the potential consequences of alcohol and ASB. Having received feedback that some young people had nothing to do, a ‘youth bus’ provided activities in the area.

"We also joined a public meeting, and encouraged residents to sign up to North Yorkshire Community Messaging and showed how to use our online crime and ASB reporting service.

"All this resulted in a significant decrease in ASB and crime incidents in the area in 2022 compared to 2021."