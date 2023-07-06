SO how did you go to the prom?
We've seen pupils arrive by vintage car, stretch limo and even by river boat.
But 15-year-old Elena Heslop set out on her own path when she decided to go to prom in a tractor!
Elena, who attends Tadcaster Grammar School, headed off to prom at Hazelwood Castle on June 27 in an agricultural tractor, a JCB Fastrac.
Elena was kitted out for the part, wearing a pair of Le Chameau wellies beneath her blue party dress.
