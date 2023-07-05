Based at the five-star Judge’s Lodging, the new 1711 restaurant has been brought to life by the team behind AA Rosette awarded Cellar Bar and is led by Philippine-born Head Chef, Marlon Sanchez.

Marlon was previously at Michelin-starred restaurant, The Black Swan at Oldstead.

Classically trained at the Culinary Institute of Barcelona, he brings a fresh new take on Asian-Mediterranean fusion in the new bijou restaurant.

Marlon also brings with him a passion for creating modern cuisine with an Asian twist that also captures rich Mediterranean flavours, using local and sustainably sourced ingredients.

The hotel says a new menu will be redesigned every few weeks, with guests able to select from five starters, five main dishes and five desserts.

The new restaurant’s name sympathetically nods to the history of the building, which dates back to 1711.

Part of family-owned hospitality business Daniel Thwaites, which includes Middletons in York, The Judge’s Lodging occupies a restored Georgian townhouse in the centre of York which became the residence of Judges attending the Assize Court sessions some 300 years ago.

Marlon said of the restaurant and its food: “Our menus harmoniously combine two of my greatest loves - fresh produce and the power of storytelling. By blending ingredients from Yorkshire all the way to Asia, I am able to take our guests on a unique culinary journey.

“I am confident people will enjoy our new dining experience and the rich fusion cuisine that I am so passionate about.”

Marlon’s signature dish is the Asian-style braised ox cheek served with pancetta, silver skin onions, pomme puree and jus. The opening menu will also serve up Mediterranean bouillabaisse, rack of lamb, pan seared salmon and lasagne with a champagne bechamel sauce.

Nik Haywood, General Manager at The Judge’s Lodging, added: “We’re thrilled to have brought this vision to life. York has a fantastic foodie scene, and the introduction of 1711 will only elevate that.

“We’re very proud of what we have accomplished so far and look forward to offering guests a unique dining experience, paired with true Yorkshire hospitality.”

The restaurant is open every Wednesday to Saturday between 12pm-3pm for lunch and 6pm-9pm for dinner. Whilst booking is advised, walk-ins are welcome and subject to availability.

1711 holds capacity for 42 diners and can also cater for private events of up to 12.

The Judges Lodging at 9 Lendal has been a hotel since the 1970s. Thwaites bought it in 2012 and spent £2m creating a “flagship 5-star operation” and “thriving pub/hotel.”

In December 2022, they submitted plans to change the use of nearby Lendal House and the Joseph Terry House into a hotel, increasing bed numbers from 21 to 34. City of York Council has yet to determine the application.