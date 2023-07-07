First Bus announced on Monday, July 3, that fares across its network would be changing due to fewer people travelling by bus following the pandemic.

An adult single has gone from £1.20 to £2 when purchased with cash or contactless, or £1.40 with ‘tap on tap off’ (TOTO) tickets.

TOTO tickets are available using contactless and see customers scan their card when they get on the bus and again when they leave.

While returns were as little as £2.20, they will now be £4, and the FirstNight £3 tickets will no longer be available.

Kayleigh Ingham, commercial director of First Bus for North and West Yorkshire, said the new fares reflect changes in customer travel and buying habits after the pandemic.

“Our business is not immune from the impact of inflation and rising business costs,” she said.

But Acomb resident Mandy Fowler, 58, who catches the bus to and from work at a nearby BP petrol station hit out at the fare change, particularly the decision to have a cheaper rate when using contactless payments for TOTO tickets.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting,” she said.

“You shouldn’t have to pay more just for paying cash.”

She spoke of how the increase in fares has come at a time when people are struggling amid the rise in the cost of living.

“80p is a lot of money,” she said. “It’s like a loaf of bread.

“Not a lot of people have contactless, some people can’t afford to do it with the card.”

Ms Fowler’s concerns were shared by city councillors, including City of York Council’s leader Claire Douglas.

“We oppose the significant penalty on those using cash and contactless payment to make bus journeys,” said Cllr Douglas.

City of York Council’s leader Claire Douglas (Image: Supplied)

“This will only serve to put some off using bus services at a time when the city needs to reverse the decline in bus users.”

Kayleigh Ingham from First said the bus operator is encouraging customers to use TOTO tickets as it feels the payment method improves efficiency and reduces fare administration to keep costs down.

Ms Ingham said the payment method also creates savings for consecutive journeys during a week.

“We appreciate that this will involve a behaviour change for a minority of customers who prefer using cash,” she said. “Bank cards are now in widespread, frequent use which means the switch to card use on the bus is easier to manage for all households.”

Cllr Douglas said the council understands that First wants to incentivise frequent use but said the bus operator must still encourage use for those who do not travel by bus daily and “understand that tap on-tap off technology is not for everyone”.

“I’m concerned this move will compound the problem of declining bus use and will ultimately be a false economy,” she said.

Cllr Andrew Hollyer, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for York Outer, said the increase in fares were not surprising given the current “out of control inflation” level but said it was “disappointing” to see the scale of the rise.

Andrew Hollyer, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for York Outer (Image: Supplied)

He claimed First was putting students and those that need to pay with cash at a disadvantage, as they were more likely to be on lower incomes and have no other means of transport.

"There is no justification for such a disparity in rates between cash and cashless payment and I am calling on First Bus to ensure those that need to pay with cash are not discriminated against further,” said Cllr Hollyer.

Ms Ingham said: “Student fares have remained unchanged for over three years and it has been necessary to adjust these.”