City of York Council is to consider giving such protection to the Rose & Crown in Askham Richard at a meeting on Monday.

The council is being urged to make the pub an Asset of Community Value by the village parish council- a moved backed by city council officers.

A report prepared for the meeting says the pub, owned by Tadcaster-based Samuel Smith’s Brewery, has been closed since March 2020, following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The pub, once popular with diners, overlooks the village duckpond, and remains closed and unoccupied.

In the years prior to that, management changes also meant intermittent closures.

The council report continued: “Askham Richard is a small village of approximately 70 households, where adults have no place to meet and socialise in the evening. There are only very occasional functions in the (unlicenced) village hall at which local people may meet up.

“Of the pubs in the nearby villages, the Three Hares at Bilbrough and the Ebor in Bishopthorpe are closed, the Tankard at Rufforth (since re-opened following a period of closure) and the Buckles on the A64.

“In most British villages, the local pub remains the hub of community life. In Askham Richard that’s all there is. Askham Richard Parish Council believe that there would be sufficient local interest for the Rose and Crown to be run as a community pub.”

Sam Smith’s Brewery has been contacted and invited to respond by the city council over the issue.

Monday’s Decision Session of the Executive Member for Finance, Performance, Major Projects and Equalities, is also requested to award similar status to Vernon House in Bishopthorpe.

This follows a request from Bishopthorpe Parish Council who declare the community centre “a vital community asset to the village of Bishopthorpe that furthers the social well-being of, mainly elderly members.”

The decisions will be made by the Executive councillor Katie Lomas (Lab-Acomb).

Awarding such status gives residents of an area the opportunity to buy a property, should it ever be sold. However, should a property-owner be able to show such a listing has cost them money, they can seek compensation from the council.

Both applications come as Sam Smith’s Brewery has recently opened two of its pubs in the area.

These include the Tankard Inn at Rufforth, as already mentioned, which re-opened in May.

Sam Smith’s Brewery has a policy of not talking to the Press but a member of staff told the Press the Bay Horse in Tadcaster has also recently re-opened.

The Press understands contractors are preparing the Angel in Tadcaster for re-opening shortly.

However, several other Sam Smith’s pubs in the area remain closed, including the Sun Inn at Long Marston and the Crown Inn, Wetherby.