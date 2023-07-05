Those with a lottery ticket and a HU15 2UU postcode were treated to a £1,000 win in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws.

The winning postcode belongs to the People's Postcode Lottery players who live in the Howdenshire area of East Riding.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

Since 2005, People's Postcode Lottery players have raised over £1 billion for good causes.

Find out more at: https://www.postcodelottery.co.uk/good-causes

