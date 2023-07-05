Birthday cards were handed out in York today (July 5) to celebrate the NHS’ 75th birthday.
The York and Scarborough Defend our NHS group ran stalls in Acomb and at York Library to celebrate the birthday.
They handed out cards that people could write and display in their windows to mark the health service’s milestone.
Gwen Vardigans, the group’s secretary, said children were collecting stickers at the stalls and many signed petitions to protect the health service, which she felt was underfunded.”
On why it was important to protect the NHS, Gwen said: “It keeps us safe. It keeps us well.”
Read next:
- York Hospital to light up blue for NHS 75th birthday
- York MP Rachel Maskell wishes NHS Happy 75th Birthday
- York Walls to light up blue to celebrate 75 years of NHS
The 75-year-old explained how she was born months before the health service was introduced in 1948 and has benefited from it all her life.
“I think I was born at the right time,” she said.
York Hospital and the city's walls will light up blue this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
The walls will be lit up at Clifford’s Tower, Bar Walls, Monk Bar, Micklegate, Millennium Bridge and Bootham Bar.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel