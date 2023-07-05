The York and Scarborough Defend our NHS group ran stalls in Acomb and at York Library to celebrate the birthday.

They handed out cards that people could write and display in their windows to mark the health service’s milestone.

Gwen Vardigans, the group’s secretary, said children were collecting stickers at the stalls and many signed petitions to protect the health service, which she felt was underfunded.”

On why it was important to protect the NHS, Gwen said: “It keeps us safe. It keeps us well.”

The 75-year-old explained how she was born months before the health service was introduced in 1948 and has benefited from it all her life.

“I think I was born at the right time,” she said.

York Hospital and the city's walls will light up blue this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The walls will be lit up at Clifford’s Tower, Bar Walls, Monk Bar, Micklegate, Millennium Bridge and Bootham Bar.