On Wednesday, June 28, Year 11 pupils from Ryedale School gathered in Helmsley town centre for their end of term prom at the Feathers Hotel.

Domenica Wilkinson, headteacher at Ryedale School, said: “The Ryedale School Leavers' Prom was a fitting goodbye to a very special year group.

“As always, the local community turned out in force to see our students arrive in everything from tractors to classic cars.

“Our students looked fantastic and the atmosphere throughout the evening was one of warmth and celebration.

“Outgoing head boy Alex Van Der Heijen and head girl Lola Steinhäuser Somers gave brilliant speeches and the dance floor was packed all evening.

“Every single student thanked the staff in attendance as they departed - we are truly sorry to be losing this lovely cohort from our school.

“We look forward to welcoming them back for further celebration on Results Day on August 24.”

