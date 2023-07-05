Castle Howard, near Malton, topped the list of the top 10 most beautiful stately homes in the world after research conducted by Swift Direct Blinds.

The interiors firm carried out the research based on the number of ‘beautiful’ reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, the stately homes with the most Instagram hashtags and those increasing the most in popularity based on search data.

Castle Howard was found to have been posted over 65,537 times on Instagram and since June 2021 online searches for the stately home have increased 3.98 per cent.

Following Castle Howard on the list was Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire and Oheka Castle, in Long Island, USA.

Castle Howard (Image: Newsquest)

All entries on the list were from either the UK or USA.

Abbi Ollive, director of marketing and visitors at Castle Howard, said: “We’re so delighted to be named the most beautiful stately home in the world, and we’re thrilled to be on a shortlist of so many stunning historic houses.

“Our beautiful House and Grounds are located in a magical portion of Yorkshire, in the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and we’re thrilled to welcome 250,000 visitors every year to share in our beautiful surroundings.”

Castle Howard has been used as a location for the filming of several TV series including Bridgerton, the Courtship and Brideshead Revisited.

The stately home was also used by the Arctic Monkeys in the band’s music video for their song Four Out of Five.

A range of events are to take place at Castle Howard across the summer, with fun on offer for all ages.

Digital portrait exhibition People We Love is currently on show in the home’s chapel and allows members of the public to enjoy an intimate moment with someone they have never met.

Upcoming exhibition If Walls Could Talk on September 22 travels back in time to explore the past interiors of the stately home.

In August Castle Howard is to host the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta for the very first time with a family-friendly line-up of music and entertainment.

Acts include Ella Henderson, Sam Ryder, Sister Sledge, Blue, Rak Su, Toploader, Raver Tots, Dick & Dom, Mr Motivator, Symphonic Ibiza, Ministry of Sound Disco and more.

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will take place this year at Castle Howard (Image: Nick Howard)

The event was previously held on the Knavesmire in York.

A range of outdoor activities are also to take place at Castle Howard hosted by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

These include the Summer Bat Walk on July 28.

More information about Castle Howard can be found on the stately home’s website: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/

You can view the full research by Swift Direct Blinds visit: https://www.swiftdirectblinds.co.uk/inspiration/the-worlds-most-beautiful-homes/