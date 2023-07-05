Last month's weather was hot, hot hot - and it turns out it is was the warmest June on record in the UK according to the Met Office.The average temperature of 15.8C was almost a full degree higher than previous highs for the month.

It was perfect weather for seeing York and the surrounding area at their best.

Which was what our Camera Club members were doing.

They were posting photos in our Facebook page on the theme of #OutandAbout for our monthly prize competition.

And we are showing you our favourites here.

We have six runners-up and one winner, who takes home a £50 cash price.

Runners-up are:

* Paul Anthony White for his atmospheric 'Lull before the storm at York Minster' showing the magnificent cathedral under a black sky

* Sally Johnston's 'Reflections in the water' at beautiful Knaresborough

* Katie Swift shared her favourite place - Castle Howard

* Heather Storr posted this action shot of her son at Rowntree Park skate park

* Sue Gabbatiss sneaked us a view taken through the big Connect Four game near St Mary’s Abbey

* Michelle Sorrell captured the action at York Proms in Museum Gardens

Well done all our finalists, and massive congratulations to our outright winner: Izzy Chantry for a remarkable photo of a rainbow over Clifford's Tower towards sunset. Quite magical, we are sure you will agree.

The competition theme for July will be #summer2023; please use this hashtag with all entries.

You can take part by joining our Camera Club on Facebook.

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for 'The Press Camera Club' on Facebook

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.