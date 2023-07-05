Motorists in and around York are being warned about four road closures to avoid in the coming weeks - one of which starts tonight (Wednesday, July 5).
And one of the closures on the National Highways network is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a hold-up of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A64, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A64 eastbound, Claxton to Whitwell, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• A64, from 9pm July 12 to 4am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Askham to Fulford, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.
• A64, from 8pm July 17 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Askham Bar to Fulford Interchange, Lane closure for for surveys works.
• A64, from 9pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound, Fulford, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
