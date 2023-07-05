Krissy Wainwright runs Twenty Two Kicks, which cleans and restores people’s favourite footwear so they’re like new and sources second-hand trainers to spruce up and resell at prices people can afford.

The 33-year-old businesswoman has now launched a kid’s shoe recycle programme where people can donate their children’s old school shoes to her so they can be cleaned up and given a fresh lease of life in time for the new school year starting in September.

The idea is to try and help families who may be worried about affording new school shoes for their children as the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze household incomes.

Krissy, who lives in Elvington, already has the backing of city-centre businesses including City Screen Picturehouse and SPARK:York, as well as the new York Leisure Centre at Monks Cross, The Web Adventure Park near Clifton Moor and Pocklington Arts Centre, all of which have agreed to be designated drop-off points for any donations.

Krissy said: “We really need people to get behind this and help by donating their children’s old school shoes using the drop-off points. I will then collect the shoes from each location over the summer holidays and do my best to get them looking fresh and ready for the end of August time.

“We’ll then be hosting a pop-up shop at City Screen on August 19 and August 20 so that parents who are struggling to pay for their kids’ school shoes can come along with their children to try shoes on and then take a pair free of charge, no questions asked. All we will be asking is that parents only take what they need.”

Krissy hopes York gets behind the recycle scheme with lots of donations.

She added: “I’d rather we are overwhelmed with second-hand shoes than underwhelmed. We know they won’t all be in good condition, but we are going to have a go at every pair because we know how hard it is for people at the moment and want to help as many families as possible.”

Millions of shoes are thrown into landfill every week, according to the charity Shoe Aid, and for Krissy the whole ethos behind Twenty Two Kicks is to encourage people to refresh, reuse and repurpose footwear - rather than throwing them away.

Krissy added she believes there remains a stigma from buying used shoes and trainers but there shouldn’t be when they can be suitably cleaned and restored.

For details go to: www.twentytwokicks.com