That JORVIK Viking Thing Podcast takes a fun view of history, telling York’s stories to an international audience.

The podcast was the idea of Miranda Schmeiderer, who was one of JORVIK’s duty managers. The pilot episode was created in November 2020, with an initial series created to launch during That JORVIK Viking Thing, the online Viking festival created to keep people entertained whilst locked in their homes during the pandemic.

The podcast series is heading for its 70th episode and has received over 60,000 downloads from audiences all over the globe. The show is co-hosted by Miranda along with Lucas Norton, who researches many of the themes behind the podcasts.

Lucas said: "We’ve had some amazing guests, from internationally-renowned academics to our friends and fellow podcasters The Silly History Boys, diverting for Halloween to include ghost stories, looking at romance around Valentine’s Day and sometimes even picking up different periods in history – though the Viking-age is definitely a favourite amongst our listeners.”

The JORVIK podcast is up for awards in the Podcast Awards – People’s Choice category and the British Podcast Awards – Listeners’ Choice.

To cast a vote, visit the awards' websites.