Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) unveiled proposals which could lead to nearly all offices being shut, with facilities only remaining open at the busiest stations.

It said moving ticket office staff on to station platforms and concourses would “modernise customer service”.

But London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates York station, has confirmed that the ticket office in York will be retained and offer the same range of products and opening times.

The rail firm said it will move away from “traditional retailing” in other stations in a bid to focus efforts on a “digital retailing experience”.

It revealed that data from the firm showed buying habits at LNER stations are changing, with 87 per cent of tickets purchased online, six per cent purchased at ticket offices and seven per cent through ticket vending machines.

Under today’s proposals LNER says it plans to “repurpose” travel centres at Berwick-upon-Tweed, Darlington, Durham, Grantham, Newark Northgate, Retford and Wakefield Westgate.

The firm said its staff will support customers at stations and proposes to create a “modern station retailing experience”.

In addition to York, LNER ticket offices will be kept at Edinburgh Waverley, Newcastle, Doncaster, Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

LNER is responsible for ticket retailing and passenger assist at eleven stations, as well as Edinburgh Waverley and London King’s Cross, all of which will continue to be staffed by LNER colleagues from the first to the last train and passenger assist will remain.

Following a consultation, the Government will make the final decision on which offices will be axed.

Independent passenger watchdog Transport Focus will facilitate the consultation.

It is not known how quickly the first sites will close, but the programme is expected to last for three years.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “Our customers’ habits have changed, and we must plan for the needs of our future customers.

“We want everyone to enjoy an even better experience when travelling with LNER.

“Our proposals for each of our stations will bring our people closer to our customers, improve accessibility and make good use of the hand-held technology and digital systems that we have pioneered in the rail industry.

“Our people will be crucial to the success of our plans, and that is why it is so important to empower our teams to respond to customer needs as we attract more people to rail – the most sustainable way to travel.

“I would encourage people to share their views on our proposals as part of the public consultation.”

For more information visit: https://lner.co.uk/station-changes