The Hall care home in Thornton-Le-Dale has achieve the new British Standard for Adult Residential Care known as BS8606:2019, which has only been given to two other services in the country.

The home was inspected by Care Inspections UK (CIUK) and is rated good in all five areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC)

It supports up to 54 residents and offers both residential and respite care to older people, particularly those living with dementia.

Chris Lane, a director at Park Lane Healthcare, said he was “delighted” following the recent ratings.

“Being recognised as a good service by both CIUK and the CQC is a testament to the hard work of the staff, particularly the managers, and I am incredibly proud that these excellent standards are maintained year after year,” he said.

Kevin Groombridge, chief executive of Care Inspections UK, said: “Maintaining excellent standards is key to homes providing safe and appropriate care to its residents.

“The team at The Hall were welcoming to our inspectors, demonstrated the standards required to attain BS8606:2019, and took on board any constructive feedback we provided.”