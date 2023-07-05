Why cannot this building be converted into suitable accommodation for medical staff and let to them at a reasonable price?

If only Rachael Maskell could persuade the government to do this, she would earn the undying gratitude of the whole of the population of the city.

Brian Waddington,

Dukes Wharf,

Terry Avenue,

York

---

Buses are at risk

IT is a vicious circle, bus fares rising as fewer people are using this more environmentally-friendly form of transport.

For those who cannot walk or cycle to their destination this means that they will be more likely to use their car - if they have one - adding to congestion, danger and pollution.

So will this circle of less users leading to higher public transport fares continue until there are no buses at all?

Rose Berl,

Vine Street,

York

---

What is your view?

Email - letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep your letter to 250 words maximum and provide your full name, address and mobile number

---

Water bosses should pay fines

I NOTICE that Thames Water has just been fined £3.3 million pounds for discharging raw sewage into two rivers near Gatwick killing more than 1,400 fish.

Well done the judiciary for that.

The problem is that Thames Water won't actually be paying this fine. It will be the bill payers as you can rest assured that the bills will be increasing to cover this fine.

The eyewatering salaries of the top dogs, dividends for the shareholders and bonus payments will therefore be safeguarded.

The bosses need to be prosecuted and substantially fined not the customers.

M Horsman

Moorland Road

York

---