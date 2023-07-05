Cardiothoracic surgeon Mubarak Chaudhry, known as Mobi, held clinics at York Hospital and has worked at Castle Hill Hospital in Hull as a consultant since 2008, and died on June 15.

John McGall, who runs I Am Reuseable food bank in the Leeman Road area of York, underwent open heart surgery in 2016 when he was 45 after he collapsed by the River Ouse on his way to work having had a heart attack.

At the time he had an operation to replace a heart valve and was looked after in York Hospital for a number of weeks before being moved for surgery with Mr Chaudhry at Castle Hill.

John said: “He was a brilliant surgeon who looked after his patients providing them with the best care throughout their journey.

"This is evident from the excellent satisfaction of his patients and the excellent outcome results.

"His caring nature extended to everybody around him including friends, trainees, colleagues and other nursing and allied health professionals working in the department and Trust.

"He was active in bringing innovative techniques into the department to help more patients and excelled in the training of junior doctors to prepare them to be the consultants of the future.

"His teaching will live on through all the trainees he helped and trained.”

Professor Mahmoud Loubani, consultant cardiothoracic surgery, Castle Hill Hospital, said he had a special relationship with Mr Chaudhry, because, as well as working alongside him, Mobi also saved his own life on two occasions.

He said: "It is with great sorrow to find out that my surgeon, friend and ex-work colleague Mubarak Chaudhry unexpectedly passed away on June 15.

"Castlehill Hospital, cardiothoracic surgery has lost a dear friend, who was loved by all those who knew him. He was a respected surgeon not just in Hull, York but Bradford Royal Infirmary, a popular colleague and an amazing person. Who I had the pleasure to call a friend first and then my consultant.

"I remember him coming to my bed the day before my first round of OHS. We talked about the old times at Bradford and those who we worked with.

"He made me at ease saying don't worry I will sort you out. He saved my life twice and was so upset when I had to have it all done again in 2019.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and three children at this extremely difficult time.

"He has also saved some of my friends as well so a very special place in my heart and many others.

"You will always be remembered by me and my family and friends for saving my life not once but twice.

"If it was not for you I would not be doing the work I now do. May you rest in peace."

A memorial service celebrating Mr Chaudhry's life is being held on Sunday (July 9) from noon-5pm at Lazaat Hotel in Wood Hill Way, Cottingham.