The inquest opened into the death of Ryan Lee, 28, who died in the crash in Weeland Road between Eggborough and Knottingley, near Selby, just before 7pm on Saturday, June 17.

Coroner Jon Heath said Mr Lee, of Beal, near Goole, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash and was identified by his mother.

Mr Lee was single and worked as a quality control line leader before his death.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.

North Yorkshire Police previously said the crash happened when two vans travelling in opposite directions crashed in Weeland Road.

Mr Lee was a passenger in one of the vans.

A statement from Mr Lee’s family was released by North Yorkshire Police.

The statement read: “Ryan’s tragic death has left a huge hole in our lives and our family.

"Ryan was a character, who lived life for today and to the full.

“Although this could cause worry for his family at times, Ryan brought a lot of fun and very many laughs.

“He had a heart of gold and would do anything for those he cared about.

"The many cards, flowers, well wishes and GoFundMe donations show how much Ryan was thought of, and how many people have been affected by his death.

“Ryan’s parents, John and Tracey, sister Sarah, niece Ivy-Rose, nana Jean, girlfriend Alana and the rest of his family are very grateful for every one of these.

“They really have helped during this devastating time.

"Ryan will always be loved and never forgotten."