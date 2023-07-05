To mark the milestone for the National Health Service, the walls will be lit up in blue today (July 5).

The walls will be lit up at Clifford’s Tower, Bar Walls, Monk Bar, Micklegate, Millennium Bridge and Bootham Bar.

Councillor Jo Coles, City of York Council’s executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care, said: “The NHS plays such an important role in the lives of people across York.

"Lighting up our world-famous Bar Walls in blue for the anniversary of its creation is a small way for the city to show our appreciation to everyone who works for the NHS. Happy 75th birthday."

York’s historic walls are among a number of landmarks across the country turning blue for the anniversary. People are being encouraged to take photos with these landmarks and share them on social media using the hashtags '#NHS75' and '#LightUpBlue'.