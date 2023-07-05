YORK'S City Walls will light up blue this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
To mark the milestone for the National Health Service, the walls will be lit up in blue today (July 5).
The walls will be lit up at Clifford’s Tower, Bar Walls, Monk Bar, Micklegate, Millennium Bridge and Bootham Bar.
Councillor Jo Coles, City of York Council’s executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care, said: “The NHS plays such an important role in the lives of people across York.
"Lighting up our world-famous Bar Walls in blue for the anniversary of its creation is a small way for the city to show our appreciation to everyone who works for the NHS. Happy 75th birthday."
York’s historic walls are among a number of landmarks across the country turning blue for the anniversary. People are being encouraged to take photos with these landmarks and share them on social media using the hashtags '#NHS75' and '#LightUpBlue'.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel