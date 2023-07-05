As The Press has reported for the past two days, the latest in a string of incidents in the street, Walmgate has been closed close to St Deny's Church.

A huge hole excavated in the carriageway on Monday has now been filled in, and road resurfacing work is underway this morning (July 5).

It's due to a huge pipe burst which took place on Sunday and, as in previous years, water erupted through the street and flooded the road.

The water caused the tarmac to buckle and break up on Walmgate and was flowing all the way down the road towards Fossgate.

Walmgate was closed and a stretch of the road remains shut. Pavements were also closed but one side has reopened.

This morning (July 5) Walmgate is closed to traffic and the pavement is closed to pedestrians on one side.