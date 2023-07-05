Railway House promises 8 Luxury self-catering apartments with a sauna, gym space and gardens.

York property developer Neil Cook is behind the transformation of the former Holgate House at 128 Holgate Roads, York.

The building was erected in the 1850s and was home to Henry Tennant, who at the age of 18, joined the staff of the Brandling Junction Railway on Tyneside and he stayed with the industry until his retirement from the role of General Manager of NER.

The newly named Railway House is scattered with tributes to the buildings railway heritage and includes rooms named after platforms, use of metals throughout the design and carefully curated art work.

The building will form part of the luxury property portfolio, Chateau Anna, which includes three other stunning holiday lets across the city of York, each designed with a touch of French style.

£ 2m York holiday flats plan for Holgate

Neil Cook said: “This is a really exciting step forward for us, and we’re delighted to be in a position to bring this empty building back to life. The property has been sympathetically restored, preserving the traditional period features whilst injecting a modern feel with the interior design. I wanted to really create something special for tourists, but have also considered how local residents can really enjoy a building that has formed part of the area since 1850’s. We’ve worked with local suppliers and businesses and really tried to listen to what Holgate needs right now.”

Box Architects in Leeds and Oculis Quantity Surveyors oversaw the project, with the interior design headed up by Lucy Seddon of Helston Street Interiors.

The apartments promise rustic charm and industrial touches, with copper bathtubs, custom made beds, intricate tiling by Bert & May, luxurious hardware by Corston and even a reclaimed marble bath tub.

Lucy Seddon said of the renovation: “The building has such incredible charm that it was easy to get inspired with what we could do here. We wanted to create a real wow factor for our guests, whilst honouring the building but also the luxury of the Chateau Anna brand.

“I’ve particularly enjoyed looking at how we can maximise the beautiful outdoor space, which isn’t common with city centre accommodation. We’ve been able to bring elegance and serenity to the entire journey from the minute you come up the driveway, to the minute you settle into your apartment.”

Railway House will include two three-bed apartments, three two-bed apartments and three one-bed apartments, each having their own living area, diner and kitchen. Prices will range from £250 - £1,000 per night, and guests will have the option to enjoy private dining in their own apartment or, even a private cocktail making workshop. For corporate clients, apartments can be hired for meetings or entertaining.

Chez Anna has also built strong relationships with local businesses which will see VIP experiences at local restaurants, in-store shopping experiences and exclusive access to out of hours shopping.

For details go to: https://railwayhouseyork.co.uk/