A freehold property, which is home to Barclays Bank and Tiddlywinks nursery in Easingwold, is to be sold at the forthcoming Acuitus commercial property auction next week.
The property comprises of two floors, with Barclays operating a banking hall on the ground floor, and a children’s nursery occupying the first floor.
Together, the two tenants pay an annual rental income of £33,200 with the property’s guide price at £500,000.
Jon Skerry of Acuitus said: “This town centre asset benefits from two longstanding tenants in both Barclays and Tiddlywinks nursery, with the former not exercising the break option in the contract in June 2022.”
“Despite the current headlines surrounding the High Street banking sector, this asset is prominently placed within the town centre with potential future options available if the owner sought a change of use.”
The Acuitus auction will take place on Thursday July 13th at 2pm. It will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website and offers online, telephone and proxy bidding.
