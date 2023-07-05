UPDATED: A van that had broken down on the A64 Westbound and was causing problems from the A1036 Tadcaster Road to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout has been cleared
A BROKEN down van is causing issues at a busy York roundabout this morning.
There are reports that a van has broken down on the A64 Westbound causing problems from the A1036 Tadcaster Road to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.
Read more:
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article