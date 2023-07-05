A BROKEN down van is causing issues at a busy York roundabout this morning.
There are reports that a van has broken down on the A64 Westbound causing problems from the A1036 Tadcaster Road to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
More to follow.
