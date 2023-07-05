The county's police force say that yesterday (July 4) the Tadcaster neighbourhood policing team, along with officers from North Yorkshire County Council dealt with recent reports of anti-social behaviour in and around Harold Hick Court in the town.

A police spokesman said: "This week is anti-social awareness week and teams across the district are out in force spreading the message that if you see something, say something.

"You can report anti-social behaviour via 101, or do it online via the North Yorkshire Police website."

It follows similar activity in Haxby on the outskirts of York.