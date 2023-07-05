A POLICE crackdown on anti-social behaviour is underway in a North Yorkshire town.
The county's police force say that yesterday (July 4) the Tadcaster neighbourhood policing team, along with officers from North Yorkshire County Council dealt with recent reports of anti-social behaviour in and around Harold Hick Court in the town.
A police spokesman said: "This week is anti-social awareness week and teams across the district are out in force spreading the message that if you see something, say something.
"You can report anti-social behaviour via 101, or do it online via the North Yorkshire Police website."
It follows similar activity in Haxby on the outskirts of York.
