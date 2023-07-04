Emergency services were on the scene today (July 4) after a water leak flooded a home in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a fire crew from Huntington were called to the report of flooding in the property in New Earswick at 12.05pm due to a water leak from the flat above.
They said the crew isolated the water supply and gave advice to residents.
The incident was left in the hands of the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust maintenance team members.
Small tools were used to deal with the incident.
