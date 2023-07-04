The ceremony, which was held at York Racecourse, 'Rewards Excellence And Celebrates Hard Work', with Dana Lisova and Hannah Langford winning the Principal’s and Governors’ awards respectively.

Dana was recognised for her determination and strength of character since arriving in York from Ukraine.

She is studying four AS Levels in her second language, having been forced to pause her Ukrainian education goals due to fleeing the country.

Dana often acts as a translator for fellow students from Ukraine on campus and has been accepted on to a University of York Summer School Programme for refugees.

Tilly Dickenson, York College & University Centre ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) Coordinator, said: "She continues to amaze me with her ambition even while the war in her home country continues.”

Meanwhile, Hannah won the Governors’ Award, sponsored by Inglis Chartered Accountants, having arrived at the college from a school with no female football team and gone on to start every game for the England Colleges representative side over the last two years.

She has scored in the quarter-final, semi-final and final as the college’s women’s football team, lifted the ECFA National Cup last year and captained the side to further success this season.

A-Grade, A Level student Hannah has combined her college commitments with playing for Huddersfield Town Women and has now been offered a football scholarship at Loughborough University.

Stu Horsfield, York College Sports Development Centre Coordinator, said: "Hannah has been an incredible role model. She is always the first to training, has an excellent attitude and is very good at looking after the welfare of her team-mates.

“She has been a passionate advocate for female sport in the college.

"Everything that the women's football team have achieved in the last two years, Hannah has been central to, alongside her own international selection and participation, and all of this has been achieved against a backdrop of training at a professional football club and being an A-Grade A Level student.”

Principal Lee Probert, York College & University Centre said: "Everybody who was nominated for an award should feel proud of themselves. We certainly are and I’m sure the students’ families are too.

“The REACH Awards give us all a great opportunity to celebrate your excellence the students’ hard work together.”

A total of 20 awards were presented during the ceremony.