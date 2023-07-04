Rollits LLP will again support Muscular Dystrophy UK and Dove House Hospice with nearly 20 teams signed up for the annual challenge at Brough Golf Club on Thursday July 6.

The firm has recruited teams through its offices in Hull and York and assembled a line-up which includes locally based nationwide operators MKM and Rix Group, tech businesses Diony, The One Point and Springfield Solutions and Flanagan James and PPH Commercial from the property sector.

Pat Coyle, the firm’s Director of Marketing and Client Relations, said: “We can still fit in a couple more teams and there are also sponsorship opportunities still open, including some of the holes. We would love to hear from anyone who can help us support such deserving causes.”

Teams will meet from 11am for a shotgun start at 1pm. The round will be followed by a two course meal at the presentation event, which prizes to be awarded to the first four teams and for other notable achievements.

Ralph Gilbert, Managing Partner at Rollits, said: “As a firm we have always been very active in supporting the community and the golf day is one of our highlights. We are grateful to all the businesses and individuals which have supported it and to Brough Golf Club, which has hosted us every year.

“They have helped us raise well over £150,000 over the years and they will be thanked personally on the day by our friends from Muscular Dystrophy UK and Dove House Hospice.”

To find out more about the event and to book last minute slots as teams or sponsors please contact Pat Coyle at pat.coyle@rollits.com