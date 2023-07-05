Whitby man Garry Summerson raised the money through the annual Whitby Open Darts event held at the start of this month.

Garry said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has taken part and helped to put on the event once again. Feedback on the day was wonderful.”

Overall, 145 players were looking to be Whitby Open men’s champion and Whitby’s own Chris Quantock was within one dart of claiming the trophy and prize money, but Lloyd Pennell came out as the champion after a 5-4 win and took home the trophy and a prize of £700.

Garry with ladies pairs winners Michelle Britton and Christine Readhead (Image: Supplied)

In the ladies event, Abby Scott defeated Rebecca ‘Bex’ Waterfall in the final in another high-quality tournament. The men’s pairs event was won by Shaun Rutter and Lee Smith while in the ladies’ pairs Michelle Britton and Christine Readhead were victorious. The mixed pairs event was won by Shaun Rutter and Bex Waterfall.