Today (July 5) marks the milestone for the health service since it was first introduced by the Labour Government in 1948.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, in Scarborough, is delivering more than 60 Botham’s hampers to hospitals in Scarborough, Whitby, Malton and Bridlington, to 10 local GP surgeries and to Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s stations in the area to mark the anniversary.

A spokesperson for the care group said the hampers are a way to thank NHS partners for the “excellent support” they provide to its communities on the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale.

Saint Cecilia’s managing director Mike Padgham said the group has enjoyed “amazing support” from NHS partners since the group was formed in 1989.

“Whether it is our network of GPs who are always so helpful and supportive to our care and nursing homes, the ambulances that respond to our calls and of course the hospitals that we work with so closely, we could not be more grateful,” he said.

Mr Padgham said the “vital” work of the NHS was made clear during the Covid pandemic.