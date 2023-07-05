The price increases were introduced on Monday, July 3.

Kayleigh Ingham, commercial director of First Bus for North and West Yorkshire, said that since the pandemic, fewer people have been riding the bus.

As a result, an adult single fare has gone from £1.20 to £2 when purchased with cash or contactless - an increase of 66 per cent - or £1.40 with ‘tap on tap off'.

Return tickets, which were as little as £2.20, will now be £4 - a hike of 81 per cent. The FirstNight £3 tickets will no longer be available.

“These fare changes reflect the customer travel and buying habits we’re now seeing since the pandemic,” said Ms Ingham.

“Our business is not immune from the impact of inflation and rising business costs.”

Some services in York also face being cut, but look set to be reprieved for the time being as part of a deal between City of York Council and operators.

They include:

Number 1 – Chapelfields to city centre early morning Saturday services, Wigginton to city centre early morning weekday and weekend services, and weekend late evening services.

Number 2A – Weekday and Sunday late evening services to Rawcliffe.

Number 4 – Weekday morning services to and from Acomb before 6.30am and the 11pm weekday service from the city centre to Acomb.

Number 10 – All weekday evening services to and from Poppleton and Dunnington after 6.30pm, weekday early morning services from Poppleton and Dunnington.

Number 11 – Evening service which connects Stonebow with Ashley Park via Heworth – there will be no weekday or Saturday services after 7.30pm.

However, council officers allocated £36,400 to keep the services running for three months, which will be active as long as the decision is approved by the Enhanced Partnership Operational Delivery Group.

Should the move not get the go-ahead, the services will be permanently cancelled.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat councillors are calling for the reallocation of around £250,000 of bus service improvement funding.

Commenting on the loss of the number 11 evening bus service, Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Nigel Ayre said: “This is a severe blow for many residents who rely on this service.

“It’s very disappointing that whilst services in other parts of the city have been reprieved, residents in Heworth and Heworth Without have been treated differently and their service axed without warning.”

Cllr Stephen Fenton said: “The services under threat are vital for the many residents who rely on them to get to and from school, college and work and also to meet up with friends in the city centre.

“Not everyone has access to a car, and for those that do, the last thing we should be doing is forcing more private vehicles onto already congested roads. The proposed three-month reprieve is welcome news, but what is needed is government action to provide long-term certainty for bus operators and for passengers.”