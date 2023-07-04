Queen’s Kindergarten, part of Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, in Thorpe Green Lane was ranked 18th out of 1,099 early year settings in the county, based on reviews from the children's families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Karen Kilkenny, Head of Chapter House and Queen’s Kindergarten, said: "We are delighted to have won the Day Nurseries Top 20 award and to have received so many positive reviews from our parents.

"We pride ourselves on the excellent care we offer the children at Queen’s Kindergarten and the positive parent and child relationships which are formed with our practitioners.

"Our dedicated practitioners are outstanding in the support they give their key children in all areas of their development.

"The children settle quickly into our setting and enjoy the exciting experiences that are provided for them."

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of Day Nurseries, said: "We would like to congratulate Queen’s Kindergarten on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber!

"Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

"Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.

"We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

The other York nursery to reach the top 20 list was Tiddlywinks Easingwold at number 20.