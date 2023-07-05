A MAN has been fined in court after leaving two shopping trollies full of rubbish in an alley in an East Yorkshire town.
Stefan-Claudiu Ghimpu, of Weatherill Street in Goole, left the trollies in an alley between Gray Street and Spencer Street on two occasions, containing bedding, concrete and child car seats, as well as dumping a television stand and a carpet.
Ghimpu pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste when he appeared before Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 21.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £166 and a victim surcharge of £34.
The court heard Streetscene enforcement officers for East Riding of Yorkshire Council first found fly-tipping, a shopping trolley filled with bedding, hardened concrete and other waste, in the alley between Gray Street and Spencer Street on February 10 2022.
Then on March 3 2022, officers found another shopping trolley which had two child seats inside.
On March 22 2022, more waste was found in the same spot consisting of a television stand and a carpet.
Officers checked CCTV footage which showed a man putting all the waste in the alley. He was identified as Stefan-Claudiu Ghimpu.
Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case can be taken to court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel