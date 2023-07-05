Stefan-Claudiu Ghimpu, of Weatherill Street in Goole, left the trollies in an alley between Gray Street and Spencer Street on two occasions, containing bedding, concrete and child car seats, as well as dumping a television stand and a carpet.

Ghimpu pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste when he appeared before Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 21.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £166 and a victim surcharge of £34.

The court heard Streetscene enforcement officers for East Riding of Yorkshire Council first found fly-tipping, a shopping trolley filled with bedding, hardened concrete and other waste, in the alley between Gray Street and Spencer Street on February 10 2022.

Then on March 3 2022, officers found another shopping trolley which had two child seats inside.

On March 22 2022, more waste was found in the same spot consisting of a television stand and a carpet.

Officers checked CCTV footage which showed a man putting all the waste in the alley. He was identified as Stefan-Claudiu Ghimpu.

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case can be taken to court.