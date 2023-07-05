The annual York Against Cancer Charity Golf Day welcomes teams from across the country to take part in a day of golfing and fundraising. With an impressive number of attendees and auction prizes on offer, the 2023 day at York Golf Club out-performed recent years, raising £16,500 for the local York charity.

Julie Russell, York Against Cancer CEO said: “The golf day is always a great day for everyone involved and this year was no different. The sun was shining and the turnout was fantastic.

"We are so grateful to each and every person that attended, provided prizes, helped organise and sponsor the event, without the support of everyone this day wouldn’t have been the success it was, so I want to say a big thank you to all involved.”

The event was held at York Golf Club (Image: Supplied)

With teams taking part from businesses across York and further afield, a total of 33 teams and 132 players attended the day. The main competition was the 18-hole stableford which was won by ‘The Hit & Hope Squad’ with an impressive score of 99. There were also prizes for second and third place as well as for a nearest the pin challenge.

The day was made such a success with the help of sponsors from Cellhire and YourMove Anscombs and raffle and auction prizes including a three-night stay in a Campervango motorhome, a £400 Roots voucher, first class tickets with LNER, Betfred British Masters Hospitality tickets and many more.

Scott Anscomb, managing director of Your Move Anscombs said: “We are delighted with the amount raised for the charity and so grateful to all the teams who generously supported the day not only by playing but also with the raffle and auction which both raised record amounts.

"We were blessed with fabulous weather and all the teams remarked on the superb condition of the course at Strensall. Looking forward to next year."

The Hit & Hope Squad were winners on the day (Image: Supplied)

If you’d like to take part in next year’s event by entering a team, becoming a sponsor or donating a raffle prize, contact the York Against Cancer team on office@yorkagainstcancer.org.uk.

York Against Cancer is an independent, local charity covering North and East Yorkshire. Over the last three decades they have raised more than £20 million to make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.

The charity provides a range of practical help and support for patients and their families living with cancer through a number of services. These include a free minibus that takes people from York through to Leeds for radiotherapy appointments, two luxury respite properties offering free short breaks to help people recuperate from cancer treatment, an award-winning mobile chemotherapy unit and a brand new cancer support centre The Leveson Centre.