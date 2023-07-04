After a short period of management by a separate entity the Lee family have once again taken the reins of the brewery that they founded in 1984.

Coinciding with the re-opening is the news that Cropton Brewery is exclusively partnering with two other breweries - The Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery and Twisted Wheel Brew Co.

Both have long standing relationships with Cropton Brewery and are now united under one brewhouse roof.

The Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery are known for their iconic beer made using real Yorkshire Puddings, half a Yorkshire Pudding in every pint. They announced their move to new premises at Cropton Brewery earlier this year and have already sent their first consignment of over 100,000 bottles to Aldi after winning the lucrative “Aldi’s Next Big Thing” on Channel 4.

Founder Howard Kinder, said: “We’re thrilled to be moving into our new home at Cropton Brewery. Their reputation for quality brewing and commitment to using locally sourced ingredients aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to collaborating with them to create new and exciting beer flavours which include our new Yorkshire Pudding Porter.”

Twisted Wheel Brew Co, is a multi-award winning brewery and the move marks an exciting expansion for the growing brewery, which has quickly gained popularity among beer enthusiasts in the region and beyond. Twisted Wheel have already garnered a lot of interest for their craft brews which include the very popular selection of hoppy, sour, and super fruity beers.

Anthony Barrett from Twisted Wheel Brew Co and now Head Brewer at Cropton Brewery said: “The Twisted Wheel story began in 2020 and has been a bit of a rollercoaster since then. From the beginning, we have focused on producing modern, creative beer styles. As a team we brew beers that we want to drink, and strongly believe that great beer is something to be enjoyed by everyone. We are all about creating the best modern craft beers, full of flavour, creativity and vibrancy. Our beers are to be enjoyed by everyone and be remembered.”

The move to Cropton Brewery will allow the partner breweries to expand their production capacity and develop some exciting new beers. The breweries will now be able to showcase their beers on draft and tap in Cropton’s brewery tap pub, ‘The New Inn’. Cropton Brewery will also be running brewery tours, providing a more immersive and interactive experience for visitors.

Philip Lee, managing director of Cropton Brewery, said: “We’re excited to have Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery and Twisted Wheel Brew Co. join us here at Cropton Brewery. Their unique take on brewing and commitment to using the finest ingredients is a great fit for our business. We are confident that this partnership will create some truly exceptional beers that beer lovers in Yorkshire and beyond will enjoy.”