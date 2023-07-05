Kieran Young, 30, crashed into the car driven by the 73-year-old parish council chairman at 40mph, pushing the older man’s car through a hedge and fence into a garden shed, said Ayman Khokhar, prosecuting.

Young’s own car spun 180 degrees and its front end was substantially damaged.

The 73-year-old had right of way at the country crossroads when Young drove across it without slowing despite passing two give way signs. The two cars collided with a loud bang.

The driver immediately behind Young had slowed in response to the two signs, said Mr Khokhar.

In his personal statement, the pensioner spoke of his partner’s shock because she was working in Scarborough Hospital intensive care unit when he was carried in following the crash at Butterwick between Malton and Bridlington.

He said his lifestyle is so badly affected by his injuries he may have to give up his councillor post that he has held for many years. He is still suffering from pain after the crash.

His work with a Save Our NHS group for the east coast will be severely curtailed, said the statement. He has also had to put off travel to a planned family reunion in America.

Young, of Levisham, Pickering, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving. He shook throughout the sentencing hearing.

Judge Simon Hickey said, after reading a medical report, that Young suffered from anxiety and was clearly remorseful.

At the time of the crash, Young had been using his mobile phone in a legal way and had been following a satnav system. He had also misread the first give way sign, believing it referred to a farm entrance and his eyesight had been briefly obscured by sunlight.

READ NEXT:

The judge banned Young from driving for 12 months, which he said would be a significant punishment, and made him subject to a two-year community order with a condition he reside at his home address.

Young lives in a remote village on the North York Moors. The court heard he had previously had to surrender his licence for 12 months following an epileptic seizure.

Defence barrister Christopher Moran said Young was now unemployed because he couldn’t do his job without a driving licence and the crash had had a major “psychological debilitating effect” on his health. He and his partner had had to cancel their wedding.

Mr Khokhar said the 73-year-old was driving through the Yorkshire Wolds towards Scarborough on January 13 when the crash happened at about 11am at Butterwick crossroads near Foxholes.

The pensioner suffered fractures to his spine, breastbone and ribs as well as internal bruising and other injuries and spent nearly two weeks in hospital. He still has limited mobility and some of his injuries will take another two years to heal.