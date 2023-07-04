The incident happened on the corner of Blossom Street and Queen Street in the city between 9.30pm and 10.45pm on Friday June 16 - and the victim suffered serious facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The suspect is described as being a white man, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 9 tall, with blonde/brown short hair, pale skin and of a skinny to medium build. He was wearing a white shirt with a red imprint on the front and a blue denim jacket.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. In particular, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email hannah.morris@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hannah Morris.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230110740 when passing on any information.