Photographs taken shortly before 11am show the vehicle stuck on the 2.3 metres height bar under Skeldergate Bridge in Terry Avenue.

York resident John Firth was passing the scene and took the images.

He alerted police about the situation and said those travelling in the motorhome were trying to free the vehicle.

John said: “(The motorhome) was mega stuck – totally jammed on the bar.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a York fire crew were called to the scene in Terry Avenue at 11am.

A service spokesperson said the crew used a triple extension ladder and lines to release the vehicle and gave advice to the owner.