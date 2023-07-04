Photographs taken shortly before 11am show the caravan stuck on the 2.3 metres height bar under Skeldergate Bridge in Terry Avenue.

York resident John Firth was passing the scene and took the images.

He alerted police about the situation and said those travelling in the caravan were trying to free the vehicle.

John said: “(The caravan) was mega stuck – totally jammed on the bar.”

The road is now clear with the caravan no longer on the scene.