North Yorkshire Police's Rural Task Force is appealing for witnesses and information following the shooting of a Red Kite on the North York Moors.

The bird, suffering with gunshot wounds, was found by a local farmer at 9.30pm on Monday June 26 in Westerdale.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, despite being taken to a vet it did not survive its injuries.

"This incident follows another recent shooting of a Red Kite in the area on Tuesday June 13. North Yorkshire Police have also received information that there may be a third injured Red Kite, photographed by walkers on Friday June 23, on the opposite side of the valley.

"We believe that these incidents are linked. This disturbing criminal behaviour and persecution of innocent birds of prey will not be tolerated and must cease immediately."

Police are renewing their appeal for any information in relation to the incidents. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Jack.donaldson@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you spot a dead or injured bird, poisoned bait or a pole trap, please note the location, take a photo and call North Yorkshire Police on 101 to report it.

Quote police reference 12230118240 when passing on information.