Following a rigorous assessment process, Archbishop of York’s CE Junior School, Dunnington CE, Escrick CE, and Wheldrake with Thorganby CE primary schools have all been awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark, joining a network of more than 120 schools in the UK.

They jojn their sister school in South York Multi Academy Trust, Fulford secondary, which gained the award in December, they are four of just a handful of non-selective state schools awarded the Quality Mark in the 2023/24 academic year.

Read next:

The idea is that if a school is truly World Class, then its students should be able to demonstrate this in whatever context they find themselves.

South York Multi Academy Trust CEO Steve Lewis said: "In recognition of our schools’ commitment in developing the knowledge, skills, and aspirations of our children and young people, South York Multi Academy Trust has been named one of only six trusts nationally to be awarded World Class Status.

"In achieving world class status, our children and young people have demonstrated a commitment to achievement, a knowledge and understanding of the world around them, the power of community and their developing skills as learners and leaders.

"The award focusses fully on the experiences, skills and attributes of the children and young people in our schools. It is our children and young people who are world class.

"We as a trust are very proud to be celebrated at a national level.

"Most of all we are and continue to be, very proud of our world class children and young people."