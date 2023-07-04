The Stonegate Group has announced it will reopen The Stonebow in the former site of The Terrace sports bar on the corner of Fossgate on Monday July 24.

Inside, the pub has been revitalised throughout to provide a fresh, new look. The Stonebow has retained all its warm character and charm but features new furnishings and fittings and eight new HD TV screens.

It is not just the inside that had been renovated, but the pub’s beer garden has been revamped just in time for summer. Guests can enjoy a drink and food with friends and family in the new outdoor space.

At the helm of the Stonebow and ready to welcome guests is general manager Joe Sophocleous. Joe has a true connection with York and is a true Yorkshire lad. He began his career in the pub industry when he was 18, working his way up from a bar team member to now running venues. Joe has been working at Stonegate Group for six and a half years and said he is looking forward to being back working in York.

Joe said: “I’m excited to bring my experience and love for hospitality to The Stonebow and become a part of the local community. With the support of my talented team, we aim to create a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere at our wonderful pub.

"We want The Stonebow to be a place where you can relax, socialise and have a great time with friends and family as well as a place to watch all sporting events.

“We are a pub for all - and as a dog lover myself - I’m pleased to inform you that we will be a dog-friendly establishment, both inside and outside. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as our doors open and at our launch party weekend, please feel free to bring along your furry family members."

A design of The Stonebow (Image: Planning documents)

To celebrate the Stonebow’s investment and reopening, Joe and the team will be holding a grand launch party across the weekend of July 28 that is one for the music fans.

On the Friday, there will be live music from The Dalton Blues Duo from 7pm and more live blues artists performing throughout the night. Saturday is party time and there will be a DJ from 7pm providing music for an entertaining night. On the last of the celebrations, when Sunday welcomes The Wreck Liners performing country tunes from 4pm.

Further information on the opening and any updates on upcoming events can be found on The Stonebow website and Facebook page.