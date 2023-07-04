Carefound Home Care, in Fishergate, has worked with Morrisons, in Foss Islands Road, to make information about local adult care services more accessible after the home care provider found elderly people were unaware of the services available to them.

The service has made information on care options available through free information stands at the supermarket.

Lorna Miles, registered branch manager at Carefound Home Care said care services in the York “remain under pressure”, which she said makes it harder for older people, including those awaiting discharge from hospital, to arrange the care they need.

Read next:

“Whether people want to understand how to arrange care for a loved one, or where to get advice about paying for care, or even what jobs are available in the care sector, our expert team are really enjoying being on-hand and having informal chats,” she said.

Wendy Davis, community champion at Morrisons Foss Islands, said: “I am very happy to accommodate the very friendly staff of Carefound Home Care in our store to promote awareness of their services to our customers.”

For more information about Carefound Home Care call 01904 215920 or visit www.carefound.co.uk/york