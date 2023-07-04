Ampyr Solar Europe is seeking comment about its plans northwest of Poppleton.

The proposed site at New Farm is currently used as agricultural land.

Its backers say the scheme would be a major step towards creating a sustainable future for York, generating clean energy to power homes and businesses.

The proposed solar farm is expected to generate up to 34 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy that would be exported to the National Grid, supplying the electricity needs of approximately 12,400 homes per year. Ampyr Solar Europe is also exploring options to supply cheap power to major local power users.

The company says the clean energy generated would save on average 12,900 tonnes of carbon per year, which adds up to 386,000 tonnes of carbon over the next 30 years.

The site was identified following a four-step selection process that considered demand for electricity and suitability for the area. Factors included minimising any impact on the community and the environment, including connecting the site to the National grid.

As part of this, Ampyr Solar Europe is developing landscaping measures that include enhancing and improving the network of hedgerows around and within the site and planting new trees to screen the proposed solar farm.

The company says biodiversity is a key aspect of the detailed design and Ampyr are exploring opportunities for creating new habitats and supporting woodland planting for the York Community Woodland project.

A public consultation on the proposals will take place between 4 and 28 July 2023. This will include a drop-in event at the Poppleton Centre, Main Street, Poppleton on Wednesday 12 July between 12pm (midday) and 7pm.

Local residents, stakeholders and members of the community are invited to share their views on the proposed solar farm and shape the proposals before Ampyr Solar Europe submit a planning application to City of York Council later this year. Suggestions for how the solar farm can provide benefits for the local community are also being welcomed.

For those who are unable to attend the in-person event, the proposals can be viewed via the scheme website www.poppletonsolar.co.uk from 4 July, and there is an online response form for people to submit their comments.

Mark Wood, UK Solar Development Director of Ampyr Solar Europe said: “Ampyr Solar Europe is committed to supporting the UK’s transition to zero and low carbon sources of power and achieving energy security. Solar energy will play an important role in this journey.

“We are looking forward to discussing our proposals with residents and working with local stakeholders in Poppleton to make sure that local people and community groups are able to help shape our plans. We take our role as a neighbour to the people of Poppleton seriously, and want to ensure this project leaves a positive, long-term local legacy”.