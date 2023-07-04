A TALENTED health care worker has received a first class stamp of approval for a crocheted masterpiece celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

Diane Walker, a team secretary at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, spent months crafting a special post box topper to mark the 75-year milestone.

The design – which features a whole host of NHS staff as well as a stethoscope, ambulance and even a hospital polishing buffer – is now wowing the people of Thirsk.

“The NHS is close to my heart and I wanted to represent everyone I could,” said Diane, who works in the Community Learning Disabilities team in Northallerton.

She added: "It takes a whole team to keep the NHS going. Not just doctors and nurses, but secretaries, health care assistants, maintenance, psychologists and many others.

“I wanted to honour as many as possible. The NHS is such an amazing and inspiring institution and I wanted to mark the special anniversary in a special way.”

Diane, who lives near Thirsk, took up crocheting just a few years ago and, together with her friend Andrea Maloney, has now created a whole host of crocheted marvels.

Their first public design marked the Queen’s Jubilee and featured Windsor Castle. It was placed on a local bench, so that children could sit and have tea with the Queen.

Diane said: “We don’t usually talk about what we do, we just set up our displays as a surprise. People really seem to like them, and get a lot of pleasure from them.

“I’ve always loved arts and crafts and find making things very therapeutic. It’s my wind down – I’ve always got a crochet hook in my hand and a project on the go.

“We are always planning new things and I’ll be crocheting for months to make our next design. It’s worth it though – as it helps to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Each project taken on by Diane and Andrea takes an astonishing amount of planning – including solving problems such as holding each structure and figure in place.

York Press: They feature a whole host of NHS staff as well as a stethoscope, ambulance and even a hospital polishing buffer They feature a whole host of NHS staff as well as a stethoscope, ambulance and even a hospital polishing buffer (Image: Supplied)

Although the designs can be tricky, Diane – who has worked for the NHS for almost six years after 30 years in the civil service – is delighted with the end results.

Diane said: “It requires quite a bit of problem solving, some engineering and lots of inventiveness.

"Everyone benefits from the NHS and we’ve had some great reactions. I think people are pleased to see something a bit different marking the anniversary.

“Our NHS doesn’t discriminate, it’s open to all. It has cared for generations of my family and generations of people in Thirsk too. I think we are all proud of the NHS.”