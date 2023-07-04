Joan Brown, who lives at Connaught Court in the city, enjoyed a celebration with a game of carpet bowls, flowers, chocolates and a birthday toast from her fellow residents, followed by a lunch with her son.

"I can’t believe I’m still here. I’ve enjoyed a happy, active, full life, always busy. I love the Wolds and driving around the East Riding in the Austin Mini. I have a wonderful family and they keep me going," said Joan.

Joan, who was born in June 1921 in Pocklington, worked as a billeting officer and was involved in the Government evacuation scheme in rehousing children and mothers in the Wolds around the market town, from bombed out cities such as Liverpool, Coventry and Hull. Joan has many stories of children that she helped during the war and her memories are still vivid of those days.

Joan met her first husband to be, Syd Dixon, in the school playground at just five years old. Two weeks after they were married, Syd was called up to the Royal Signal Corps and was away in North Africa and Italy for four years. Nine months later, Joan’s son Geoff was born, followed by John, soon after. Sadly Syd passed away when the boys were teenagers and Joan worked tirelessly to provide a secure and happy home for them. Joan went on to marry John Brown, the man who interviewed her for her billeting job. However, sadly four years later, Joan was widowed again.

Joan has been active all her life. She is a member of Pocklington Bowls club, enjoys gardening, baking, cooking and loves her rural country life. She is now a great grandmother, with four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Joan moved into RMBI Home Connaught Court six years ago and is one of the nine centenarians living at the home.

Fran Tagg, activities coordinator at Connaught Court, said: “Joan is a wonderful person, full of energy. She is always great at carpet bowls and is still the ‘Queen Bowler’. It was an honour to celebrate her 102nd birthday at our home.”

Connaught Court, in York, is run by RMBI Care Company, part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

