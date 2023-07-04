POLICE have been out in force stopping drivers in York.
Last night (July 3) the North Yorkshire Police Guildhall outer neighbourhood policing team were out on the roads running a vehicle check point in Lord Mayor's Walk opposite York St John University as part of Operation Buckle aimed at targeting seat belt offences and educating drivers.
A force spokesman said one driver was reported for no seatbelt and another issued a producer for no insurance.
