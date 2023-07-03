North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the warning to people living in Ripley, north of Harrogate, just before 7pm tonight (Monday, July 3).

They said residents should close "all doors and windows due to large gas main rupture in the local area".

**local residents to Ripley A61** Advised to close all doors and windows due to large gas main rupture in local area. A61 Ripley also currently closed to any traffic between Ripley roundabouts. — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) July 3, 2023

The A61 Ripley is also currently closed to traffic between Ripley roundabouts, they added.