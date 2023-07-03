Residents in a North Yorkshire village are being warned to close their windows and doors amid a gas leak.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the warning to people living in Ripley, north of Harrogate, just before 7pm tonight (Monday, July 3).
They said residents should close "all doors and windows due to large gas main rupture in the local area".
The A61 Ripley is also currently closed to traffic between Ripley roundabouts, they added.
