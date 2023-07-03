Alpha Capricornids will be visible in UK skies tonight and is expected to make appearances until August 15, so if you do miss it tonight, there’s plenty more chances of catching a glimpse.

But what is Alpha Capricornids?

What is Alpha Capricornids as it’s expected to appear in the sky tonight?





According to UK Meteor Network, Alpha Capricornids is a meteor shower that comes from burned debris.

It gets its name because the meteors are thought to come from the constellation of Capricorn.

The meteor shower will be best seen on Sunday, July 30 in the early hours (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)

The website explains: “As the comet 169P/NEAT orbits the sun, it leaves a trail of debris which the Earth crashes into every April.

"When the debris burns up in our atmosphere, it produces the meteor shower that we call the Alpha Capricornids.”

It adds: “At its peak, the Alpha Capricornids produce only 5 meteors per hour. However, they’re usually very bright and they can often become a fireball.”

When is the best day to see the Alpha Capricornids?





If you want to catch the best glimpse of the Alpha Capricornids, you can do so on Sunday, July 30 in the early hours.

This is when the number of meteors will be at its highest.

How can I see the Alpha Capricornids?





No equipment is needed to see the Alpha Capricornids but you’ll need to pick a night that isn’t cloudy.

A dark space will give a better view, for example away from buildings and street lights.

To find out more about Alpha Capricornids, you can visit the UK Meteor Network website.